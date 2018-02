Whistler Film Fest Opens Submissions For Feature Project Lab

The Whistler Film Festival (WFF) opened submissions for the 2018 Feature Project Lab and Praxis Screenwriters Lab programs. Up to six writers and six producers from Canada will be selected for the two-phased programs that will take place from June 4-8, 2018. Deadline for Praxis Screenwriters Lab is March 15, while the deadline for the Feature Project Lab is March 29. Find application forms and guidelines at the Whistler Film Festival’s site.