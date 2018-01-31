HISTORY Greenlights Unscripted Series ‘In Search Of’

HISTORY ordered In Search Of, hosted and executive produced by actor Zachary Quinto. The ten-part unscripted series is based on the 1970s’ franchise with Leonard Nimoy. Quinto will guide viewers in examining unexplained phenomena from around the world, from UFOs to other paranormal mysteries. In Search Of will showcase witnesses and scholars to offer their insight on each episode’s theme. The series is produced by Propagate Content, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Before the Door Pictures for HISTORY.