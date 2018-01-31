E! Greenlights ‘Model Squad’

E! Entertainment, a network of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, greenlit the docu-series Model Squad. The eight-part series follows supermodels in the fashion industry, including Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Ping Hue, Shanina Shaik, and Devon Windsor, among others, as they live and work in New York City. Model Squad is produced by Trooper Entertainment in association with Lionsgate, and co-produced by IMG. The series’ executive producers are Dave Caplan, Will Staeger, and Gennifer Gardiner. E! will air a preview special titled Model Squad: Fashion Week on February 12, 2018. The series is scheduled to launch later this year.