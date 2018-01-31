Double Yay Productions Launches

Double Yay Productions has launched after a successful Kickstarter campaign. The London-based production company raised over £16,000. The production company writes, develops, and produces female-led scripted comedy series for linear and digital platforms. This spring, Double Yay will release the seven-part series Nutritiously Nicola! The company’s team includes Caroline Amer as producer and business director, Natalie Bray as producer and creative director, and Rebecca Tanwen Morgan as producer and operations director.