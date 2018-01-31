BRB Named WildBrain As Global Manager

BRB Internacional named the digital kids’ network and studio WildBrain as its exclusive global manager of the company’s kids’ content catalog on YouTube. BRB Internacional is a Spain-based producer, distributor, and licensor of kids’ content, most known for series such as Bernard, Dogtanian, and Willy Fog. As part of the deal, BRB’s catalog of over 30 brands were added to WildBrain’s existing network of 600 kids’ entertainment brands. WildBrain will utilize an optimal digital strategy to increase engagement for BRB’s brands on YouTube.