Warner Bros. TV And DC Entertainment Announce ‘Metropolis’

Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment announced a new live-action series titled Metropolis, from Gotham executive producers John Stephens and Danny Cannon. The live-action drama will be available exclusively on the upcoming DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service operated by Warner Bros. Digital Networks. The series has received a direct-to-series order for a 13-episode first season. The series follows Lois Lane and Lex Luther as they investigate the city of Metropolis’ secrets. Metropolis will enter production later this year for a debut in 2019.