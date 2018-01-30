Shed Media Acquires ‘Back to Life’ From Armoza

American production company Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Media, picked up the rights to Armoza Formats‘ docu-reality Back to Life. Originally created for Israel’s Channel 10, the series was launched at MIPCOM 2017. Back to Life tells the two-sided stories of patients in need of donors for a life-saving organ donation. It has already been picked up in Germany, Italy, and Poland. Back to Life is scheduled to broadcast on Channel 10 in Israel in February 2018.