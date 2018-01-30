Global Agency Secures ‘Love For Rent’ Sales In MENA, CEE And Asia

Global Agency secured a raft of sales for its dramedy Love For Rent. The series was licensed to MBC for the MENA region, as well as to 1TV for Afghanistan, PRVA for Serbia, and BTV for Bulgaria. Love For Rent was also sold to ACASA for Romania, Tring TV for Albania, Star TV for Greece, Astana TV for Kazakhstan, and Sitel for Macedonia. The dramedy follows the relationship between Omer and Defne, who is hired to be Omer’s personal assistant and to make him fall in love with her. Originally produced by Ortaks Yapim, Love For Rent originally aired on Star TV in Turkey in 2015.