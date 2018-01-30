CBS’s ‘SEAL Team’ Premieres In Germany In March

TNT Serie will deliver the German television premiere of SEAL Team on March 15, 2018. Produced by CBS Television Studios and distributed by CBS Studios International, the military drama follows a team of U.S. Navy SEALs as they are deployed on international missions, from reconnaissance to the capture of a war criminal. Its executive producers are Ed Redlich, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and series creator Benjamin Cavell. SEAL Team premiered in the U.S. on CBS this past September 2017.