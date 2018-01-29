Up The Ladder: ABS-CBN Corporation

ABS-CBN Corporation appointed Olivia Lamasan as managing director of Star Cinema, the company’s film production unit. Lamasan previously led Star Cinema’s creative department and directed Madrasta, Milan, Got to Believe, In The Name of Love, and Barcelona: A Love Untold, among other films. In addition, Malou Santos, who is stepping down from her position as chief operating officer of Star Creatives, will serve as an executive adviser to Star Cinema, where she will focus on foreign film acquisitions and co-productions.