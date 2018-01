Télétoon Airs ‘Beyblade Burst Evolution’ Season Two

Corus Entertainment’s Télétoon will launch season two of the French-language version of Beyblade Burst Evolution in Canada on February 3, 2018. Beybade Burst Evolution continues to tell the saga of Bladers who must compete in the European League before being able to compete in the World League. In support of the release, Beyblade‘s master toy license partner Hasbro will launch the Switchstrike product line that will be available in Canada and in the U.S. this month.