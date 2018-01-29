Sundance Film Fest Awards Winners

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival‘s Awards Ceremony took place in Park City, Utah, on January 27, closing out the ten-day festival that showcased 123 feature-length films. Jason Mantzoukas hosted the event where jurors gave out 28 prizes. Among the Grand Jury Prizes, The Miseducation of Cameron Post won for U.S. Dramatic; Kailash won for U.S. Documentary; Butterflies won for World Cinema Dramatic; Of Fathers and Sons won for World Cinema Documentary. Additional Audience Awards were presented to The Sentence for U.S. Documentary; Burden for U.S. Dramatic; This Is Home for World Cinema Documentary; and The Guilty for World Cinema Dramatic. Find the full list of winners here.