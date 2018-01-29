Pernel Produces ‘The Real War of Thrones’ For HISTORY U.K.

HISTORY United Kingdom commissioned Pernel Media to produce docu-drama series The Real War of Thrones: Hundred Years War, an English-language version of The Real War of Thrones: A History of Europe. Hosted by Dan Jones, the docu-drama series chronicles the history of the Hundred Years War with dramatic reconstruction. The commission marks the second major collaboration between Dan Jones and HISTORY following the historical drama Knightfall. The Real War of Thrones was originally commissioned for France 5 Television.