Mark Gordon Named As eOne’s New President And CCO

Mark Gordon has been named as Entertainment One‘s president and chief content officer, Film, Television and Digital. In his new role, Gordon will head the company’s creative units. Additionally, eOne’s CEO Darren Throop announced that the company agreed to acquire the remaining 49 percent stake in The Mark Gordon Company for $209 million. eOne previously acquired the 51 percent of MGC in January 2015 and the two companies have since partnered in starting an independent studio as well as producing and financing film, network, cable and digital content. Steve Bertram, who was also appointed president of Film, Television and Digital, will work with Gordon for the development of the company’s content groups and distribution platforms. John Morayniss, who has led the company’s TV business since 2008, has decided to step down.