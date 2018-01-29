Banijay Rights Sells 170 Hours Of Content To TV 2 Denmark

Banijay Rights sold 170 hours of factual programming to Denmark’s TV 2 for broadcast during 2018. The deal includes new licenses for series such as 10 Puppies and Us, which was produced by RDF Television for BBC Two, and Saving Lives at Sea, which was produced by Blast! Films for BBC Two. 10 Puppies and Us follows 10 puppies in the first six months of living with their families, while Saving Lives at Sea tells the story of unpaid volunteers who provide rescue service as part of the mission of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. TV 2 also picked up season 20 of Location Location Location. In addition, the acquisition deal included the relicensing of five earlier seasons Location Location Location and three seasons of Secret Dealers.