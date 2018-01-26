Dick Clark Productions named Patrick Menton as vice president of Talent & Production. Menton previously freelanced in talent management for several award shows, including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and the Grammy Awards, among others. In his new position, Menton will manage talent logistics as well as further develop relationships with key talent management and record labels for the company’s roster of awards shows.
The Cartel hired Matthew Ellis as a manager. Ellis served as a talent agent for the past 13 years at The Metropolis Agency, where he oversaw the representation of intellectual property and staffing for artists and writers. Based out of the company’s Los Angeles office, Ellis brings with him a catalog of writers, directors, producers and artists working within animation and children’s programming.
