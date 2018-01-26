RAI Introduces ‘The Star of Andra and Tati’ Special

RAI will be presenting an animated TV special titled The Star of Andra and Tati. Produced by Rai Ragazzi and Larcadarte, the 26-minute film is based on the true story of Alessandra and Tatiana Bucci, sisters and survivors of the Auschwitz concentration camp. Andra and Tati were released on January 27, 1945, when the Red Army troops liberated the camp. Due to an agreement between the Italian Ministry of Education and RAI, the film will be used as educational material in schools. The Star of Andra and Tati will broadcast on Rai Gulp next September.