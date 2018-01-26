Netflix Renews Prime Entertainment’s WWII Series

Netflix renewed Prime Entertainment‘s World War II series Einsatzgruppen: The Nazi Death Squads for North America, Australia and New Zealand, and the U.K., among several other territories. The series will be available in 27 languages on the SVOD platform. The series looks at the firing squad massacres in Eastern Europe and the Baltics at the start of the World War. Einsatzgruppen has previously broadcasted on Discovery’s American Heroes channel in North America, France 2, Polsat, Société Radio Canada and PBS, among others.