Berlinale Finalizes ‘Panorama’ Programming

The Berlin International Film Festival has finalized the Panorama program that features a total of 47 films, 20 of which will be shown as part of Panorama Dokumente and 27 as part of Panorama Special. Of those films, 37 will be world premieres and 16 will be directorial debuts. Wolfgang Fischer’s Styx will open the Panorama Special on February 16. Jan Gebert’s film Az prijde válka (When the War Comes) will open Panorama Dokumente. The festival will take place from February 15-25, 2018.