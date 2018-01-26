Apple Secures Rights For Damien Chazelle TV Project

Apple ordered a new drama series coming from filmmaker Damien Chazelle, writer and director of La La Land. This new project marks Chazelle’s latest venture into television. In September of last year, Netflix announced that it signed on to the eight-part original series The Eddy, with Chazelle attached as an executive producer as well as director for two episodes. For the untitled Apple project, Chazelle with will write and direct each episode of the series’ first season. Coming from the studio Media Rights Capital, the project will be executive produced by Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger, who both worked on La La Land.