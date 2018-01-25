Up The Ladder: Univision Communications, Smilehood Media, ITV

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) named Lisa Valentino as executive vice president, Revenue Innovation. Most recently Valentino served as chief revenue officer for Industry and Agency at Condé Nast. As EVP of Revenue Innovation, Valentino will work with the digital, content and revenue teams to develop a strategy for customer solutions that correspond with the sales and brand partnerships to come. Valentino will also be responsible or sales oversight of digital, branded entertainment, advertiser creative, and consumer insights, among other areas.

Smilehood Media appointed Mara Fonseca to Media Coordinator. She previously served as the company’s Conventions and Marketing Coordinator. In her new role, Fonseca will lead the company’s international co-production and distribution division, responsible for original content.