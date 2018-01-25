NBCUniversal Series Air On Movistar

Three series from NBCUniversal will air on Spain’s Movistar this year. Beginning June 1, all eight seasons of Will & Grace as well as the new season of the revival will be available on Movistar Plus Series and On Demand. Drama series Rise will premiere on March 14 on Movistar Series. The series tells of the teacher Lou Mazzuchelli who rebuilds a school’s uninspired theater department. On February 2, episode one of A.P. Bio will premiere on Movistar Series. The show follows a disgraced philosophy scholar who loses his dream job and works as a high school teacher.