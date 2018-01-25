MIPFormats Partners With Armoza On Formagination

MIPFormats announced the call for entries for Formagination at MIPFormats – The International Format Pitch, the competition launched under a new partnership with Armoza Formats. MIPFormats will run from April 7-8, just before MIPTV takes place from April 9-12, 2018. Selected projects will be judged by creativity, originality, innovation, and potential for multiple series. Armoza Formats will be offering the winning pitch a prize of $5,000 and up to $20,000 in development funding for the production of a pilot. The runner-up will receive a scholarship to the Entertainment Master Class seminar. The deadline for submissions is February 16.