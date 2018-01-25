CBSSI Sells ‘Hollywood Squares’ To Morris Street Advisors

Morris Street Advisors acquired the format rights to Hollywood Squares from CBS Studios International for India. Dating back to 1965, Hollywood Squares is the game show that features celebrities, who are placed in a 3×3 vertical stack of cubes, as the host questions them. This is the first major game format from CBS to be produced in India. To be titled Tollywood Squares, the show will premiere in the Telugu language on January 27, 2018, on the Viu India digital platform and on pay-TV channel Star MAA.