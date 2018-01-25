Boat Rocker Acquires FremantleMedia’s Kids & Family Content

Boat Rocker Media acquired FremantleMedia’s Kids & Family Entertainment division. The acquisition is part of Boat Rocker’s strategy to develop and produce an expanded catalog of kids and family entertainment. With this acquisition, Boat Rocker kids and family catalog of scripted and unscripted titles totals over 6,000 half hours. Founded in 2010, Fremantle Media’s Kids & Family Entertainment has developed a portfolio of over 45 brands made up of 150 series and 1,600 half hours of programming for kids. The Fremantle division will be integrated into Boat Rocker Media’s global distribution arm, Boat Rocker Rights.