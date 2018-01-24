SPI Further Expands In Czech Republic

SPI International / FILMBOX is expanding into the Czech Republic. As of January 22, 2018, the DTH platform Skylink added FilmBox to its digital package. The movie channel is now available to one million Skylink subscribers in the Czech Republic, in addition to almost 600 thousand in Slovakia. In February, FilmBox viewers will be able to see Twilight Saga: Eclipse, War and Peace, La Delicatesse, and Last Night, among others. In addition to FilmBox, other SPI channels are accessible in the Czech Republic, including FilmBox Premium HD, FilmBox Art House, DocuBox HD, and FashionBox HD, among others.