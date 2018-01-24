Sinking Ship And Aquarius Films Collaborate On ‘The Unlisted’

Sinking Ship Entertainment is partnering with Aquarius Films to finance and distribute a new kids’ live-action series, The Unlisted. The series tells the story of 12-year-old twins, Dru and Kal, who work with a team of vigilante kids to prevent ruling governments from controlling the world’s youth. Produced by Aquarius Films in association with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, The Unlisted will be shot in Australia later this year for a fall delivery in 2019. Sinking Ship will handle worldwide distribution and will introduce the series at Kidscreen in February.