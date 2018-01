Bomanbridge Partners With Muse Entertainment

Singapore-based Bomanbridge Media is partnering with Canada’s Muse Entertainment to bring Muse’s scripted content to viewers throughout Asia. In a strategic shift, Muse has decided to make its scripted content available for remake rights in Asia. Muse offers a diverse set of series, miniseries and movies, as well as production for documentary and factual content. As a production and distribution company, Bomanbridge has a catalog of formats, lifestyle, factual, drama and kids programming.