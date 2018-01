Berlinale’s Culinary Cinema Focuses on ‘Life Is Delicate’ Theme

The Berlin International Film Festival’s Culinary Cinema program will take place from February 18-23, 2018. This year’s theme is “Life Is Delicate.” Nine documentaries and one fictional film will be presented this year. The films in the program are Chef Flynn, Cuban Food Stories, The Game Changers, The Green Lie, La quête d’Alain Ducasse, Lorello e Brunello, Our Blood Is Wine, Patrimonio, Ramen Teh, and Soufra