SPORTELAsia Shares Initial Shortlist

SPORTELAsia will bring together the international sports industry for the sports media and marketing convention to be held in Singapore from March 13-15, 2018. SPORTEL released the shortlist of registered companies so far. Among them are BeIN Sports, Canal+, iWay Media, La Liga, PGA European Tour, Sport Radar Group, and TyC Sports. SPORTELAsia offers three days of press conferences, expert panels on new insight and trends, face-to-face meetings, and several networking opportunities. Last year’s convention saw a turnout of 736 attendees representing 371 companies from 47 countries.