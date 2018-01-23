GRB Sells ‘Auction Kings’ To Discovery For Europe

GRB Entertainment made several sales for Auction Kings and Untold Stories of the E.R. to Discovery across Europe. Discovery acquired all 12 seasons of Untold Stories as well as 12 themed specials for its channels in Spain and Andorra. Discovery also renewed all three seasons of Auction Kings for the region and for the French territory, which includes France, Luxembourg, and Africa, among others. In addition, Discovery picked up the latest season of Untold Stories for Italy and brought season six of the series to the U.K. Untold Stories of the E.R. tells real stories from emergency room medics. Auction Kings follows auctioneer Paul Brown who deals with a mix of clients interested in selling their treasures.