DISCOP Abidjan Returns In May

Organized by Basic Lead, the next edition of DISCOP Abidjan will take place from May 29-31, 2018. Launched in 2015, DISCOP Abidjan is a market that connects producers from French-speaking African countries with the rest of the continent. With France as the Guest Country, this year’s edition will focus on the role that Africa will play in the future of French-speaking entertainment and content development. All delegates are able to use the “Meetings On Demand” services as part of their attendance. Online registration for non-exhibiting delegates begins January 29.