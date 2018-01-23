Banijay Group Acquires Shauna Events

Banijay Group acquired the French digital company Shauna Events. The acquisition is part of the company’s wider strategy to move into new business markets and expand its digital capabilities. Banijay Group’s CEO, Marco Bassetti, commented, “The acquisition of Shauna Events is a meaningful first step in our digital expansion. This will allow us to provide multi-support broadcast opportunities to the talent emerging through our TV shows. We’re delighted to welcome Magali [Berdah] and her team and look forward to leveraging their expertise across the Group.” Shauna Events provides original content for social media networks, and specializes in creating collaborative partnerships with brands and digital influencers.