2018 Academy Awards Oscar Nominations

The 2018 Oscar nominations were announced this morning. The nine titles in the Best Picture category are Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Actors nominated for their leading roles include Daniel Kaluuya, Timothée Chalamet, Gary Oldman, Daniel Day-Lewis, Denzel Washington, Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie, and Saoirse Ronan. Nominated films in the Foreign Language category are A Fantastic Woman, Loveless, On Body And Soul, The Insult, and The Square. Find the complete list of nominees here. The 90th Oscars airs live on March 4, 2018.