Up The Ladder: Univision Communications

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) promoted Michael S. Mueller to senior vice president of Business Development. Based out of UCI’s New York City headquarters, Mueller will report to Jack Randall, executive vice president of Business Development. Since joining UCI, Mueller first served as vice president of Business Development for Univision Local Media and moved on to join UCI’s National Network Business Development division. Under Mueller’s direction, several marketers, including General Mills and Kellogg, among others, have expanded their reach into the Spanish-language content market.