Starz Acquires ‘America to Me’

Starz acquired the 10-part unscripted docu-series America to Me. Produced by Participant Media and Kartemquin Films, the series follows the students, teachers, and administrators of Chicago’s Oak Park and River Forest High School as they deal with issues of racial and educational discrimination. Filmmaker Steve James captures critical moments that contribute to the larger conversation surrounding racial equality in the nation’s education system. America to Me will debut on Starz in fall 2018.