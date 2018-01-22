Series Mania Launches Writers Campus Workshop

Series Mania‘s European Project and Talent Forum will be launching the Series Mania Writers Campus, which will be held from April 27-May 4, 2018, as part of Series Mania. Series Mania Writers Campus, in partnership with Paris College of Art and Emerson College, offers a weeklong intensive writing workshop for emerging TV drama writers throughout Europe. Participants will be selected through a call for TV drama projects. Those selected will be mentored by TV writer and producer Martie Cook and by The Affair showrunner and producer Sarah Treem.