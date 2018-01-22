BANFF Honors NBCUniversal As Company of Distinction

The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) announced that NBCUniversal will be honored as the Company of Distinction at this year’s festival, which will run from June 10-13, 2018, in Banff, Canada. NBCUniversal will receive the Company of Distinction award at the Rockie Awards Gala on June 12. NBCUniversal’s Kevin MacLellan, chairman of Global Distribution & International, commented, “We are grateful for this prestigious honour and for the opportunity to showcase the breadth of our world-class portfolio to a global audience in the beautiful setting of Banff.” Past recipients of the award include CBS Corporation, Lionsgate Entertainment, A+E Networks, and HBO, among others.