The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) announced that NBCUniversal will be honored as the Company of Distinction at this year’s festival, which will run from June 10-13, 2018, in Banff, Canada. NBCUniversal will receive the Company of Distinction award at the Rockie Awards Gala on June 12. NBCUniversal’s Kevin MacLellan, chairman of Global Distribution & International, commented, “We are grateful for this prestigious honour and for the opportunity to showcase the breadth of our world-class portfolio to a global audience in the beautiful setting of Banff.” Past recipients of the award include CBS Corporation, Lionsgate Entertainment, A+E Networks, and HBO, among others.
