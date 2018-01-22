2018 SAG Awards Winners

Last night, the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards named the winners and presented Morgan Freeman with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Actress Kristen Bell hosted the event. Gary Oldman won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Darkest Hour, while Frances McDormand won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. Other notable wins include Allison Janney for her supporting role in I, Tonya, Sam Rockwell for his supporting role in Three Billboards, and Nicole Kidman for her role in Big Little Lies.