Up The Ladder: Boat Rocker Studios

Boat Rocker Studios announced the restructure of management within the company’s kids’ entertainment division, Radical Sheep, and its factual production house, Crooked Horse. Shaleen Sangha was promoted to vice president of Radical Sheep, where she will oversee all of Radical Sheep’s day-to-day activities, including development and production. At Crooked Horse, David Lerech was upped to senior vice president. He will continue to oversee business at Crooked Horse, including development and production.