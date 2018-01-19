UCI And Committee Develop ‘Storytelling Unbound Handbook’

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) is partnering with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS), Producers Guild of America (PGA), Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts (NHFA), UCLA’s Division of Social Sciences, USC Annenberg, and USC School of Cinematic Arts to develop the Storytelling Unbound Handbook. The aforementioned organizations make up the Storytelling Unbound Advisory Committee. To be released in the second half of 2018, the Handbook is part of UCI’s efforts to close the diversity gap by offering “essential practices” for inclusivity. The handbook is part of the company’s Project Unbound initiative, which aims to raise awareness around diversity gaps and support emerging storytellers.