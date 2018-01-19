SPI International and WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. signed a distribution deal that finds the OTT provider adding all channels from SPI’s worldwide TV portfolio. The SPI International/FILMBOX ten channels launching on WhereverTV are FilmBox Art House, DocuBox, FashionBox, Fast&FunBox, 360TuneBox, Gametoon, FilmBox Russia, Kino Polska International, and Kino Polska Muzyka.
Vibrant TV will launch on WhereverTV this month as part of the company’s expanded global programming. WhereverTV offers subscribers worldwide live-streaming entertainment on Internet-connected devices. Operating as a 24/7 linear TV network, Vibrant TV provides an entertainment lineup that spans genres from reality and sports to lifestyle and family.
