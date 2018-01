Nickelodeon Introduces ‘Zoofari’

Nickelodeon will be premiering the clip-based series Zoofari on February 5, 2018. Produced by Cisneros Media‘s MOBIUS.LAB Productions, the live-action series features the most adorable animals from around the globe. The first episode investigates what types of animals make for the best pets as well as explores the daily activities of jungle animals. New episodes will premiere every weekday until February 16 on Nickelodeon. Zoofari will premiere internationally later in 2018.