‘EFM Horizon’ Focuses On Blockchain, AI And More

The European Film Market (EFM) – to be held alongside the Berlin Film Festival – launched ‘EFM Horizon’ last year. This year, the market is extending to five days, from February 16-20, 2018, to be held at Berliner Freiheit. ‘EFM Horizon’ will feature keynotes, talks and workshop events that span topics such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, blockchain, and diversity in the film industry. This year, the focus country is Canada at the EFM. As part of the ‘EFM Startups’ market initiative, ten selected startups from Berlin and Europe and two from Canada will be presented.