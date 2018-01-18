Universal Kids Acquires ‘Find Me In Paris’

NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s network Universal Kids acquired the tween series Find Me In Paris from Federation Kids & Family. Produced by Cottonwood Media, the ballet series follows a young dancer named Lena who is hurled into the twenty-first century when her boyfriend gives her an old family necklace. The series is shot on location in Paris and at the Garnier Opera House. The tween drama as already been picked up by Hulu in the U.S., France Télévisions, Disney in France and Italy, and ZDF in Germany, among others.