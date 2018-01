UCI and Grupo Televisa Launch TV Pilot Initiative

At NATPE, Univision Communications (UCI) and Grupo Televisa announced plans to launch a TV pilot initiative to assist in developing new original scripted and unscripted series. The first phase of the program included the submission of over 100 TV projects. As UCI and Grupo Televisa complete the selection process, greenlit series will air across Univision’s and Televisa’s portfolio of networks. The two companies intend to greenlight projects by summer 2018.