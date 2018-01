NATPE’s Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards Winners

Yesterday, NATPE presented its 15th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards. Hosted by Maria Menounos, the awards ceremony honored executive producer Greg Berlanti; Telemundo and NBCUniversal International chairman Cesar Conde; actress Jane Fonda; TBS and TNT president Kevin Reilly; and actor Tom Selleck. Each year, the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards are given to recipients whose work is exemplary of leadership and passion in shaping the industry.