Hot Docs Honors John Walker With Retrospective

Hot Docs will honor Canadian filmmaker John Walker as the subject of the Focus On retrospective programming at the annual edition of this year’s festival, which runs from April 26-28, 2018. Walker’s feature documentaries include Strand-Under the Dark Cloth, The Fairy Faith, and Arctic Defenders, among others. The Hot Docs 2018 festival will also honor Barbara Kopple with its 2018 Outstanding Achievement Award.