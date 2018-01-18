CBC/Radio-Canada Partners With TLN

CBC/Radio-Canada partnered with Telelatino Network Inc. (TLN), making TLN an official licensed broadcaster for the Olympic Winger Games Pyeongchang 2018 and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. As part of the partnership, TLN will offer coverage of the two events in Italian and Spanish, as well as in Portuguese for Tokyo 2020. TLN’s coverage for PyeongChang 2018 begins February 10 and ends on February 24, 2018. Viewers will be provided daily encore broadcasts and daily highlights from the events.