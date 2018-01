Up the Ladder: FilmRise

Veteran TV executive Vlad Wolynetz has joined FilmRise as head of Production. In his new role, Wolynetz — who previously served as vp of Production, Series, and Movies at AMC — will work alongside CEO Danny Fisher, President Jack Fisher, and CFO Goetz Grossmann as FilmRise moves into financing and co-production partnerships with TV networks, streaming platforms, production studios, and creative talent.